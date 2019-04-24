Sylvia Rudenga (nee Van Til)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sylvia Rudenga, age 95 of Schererville, IN (nee Van Til) passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. She was the loving wife of Edward Rudenga for 69 years and devoted mother to three children: Jack (Liz) Rudenga, Russ (Elizabeth) Rudenga, and Joan (Adam) Wegner. Sylvia loved her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her husband, sister Helene (Earl) Talen, brother Larry (Nancy) Van Til, two step-sisters Phyllis (Ray) Prins and Audrey (Howard) Koedyker, and sister-in-law Betty Van Til. She was preceded in death by parents Jacob and Jennie Van Til and brothers Ivan and Clarence.

Sylvia was an active member and volunteer at New Life Christian Reformed Church. For many years she served as a Calvinette (now GEMS) counselor, mentoring girls and providing a nurturing environment. She loved her family and prepared meals for her children and grandchildren, always knowing their favorite foods. She enjoyed craft projects with her close friends and family. She gave her time and talents to various organizations, such as Bethany Christian Services and Holland Home, and completed volunteer hours for her grandchildren at Illiana Christian High School. Sylvia was a Posting Clerk at Highland Lumber and Supply, Inc. for more than 20 years. The family thanks those who cared for her during her last days, especially staff at Residences at Deer Creek and Unity Hospice (Valparaiso).

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, April 25, at New Life Christian Reformed Church, 3010 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 PM at the church, immediately following. Dr. Bill Sytsma, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Highland Christian School, Illiana Christian High School, or Trinity Christian College.

