Sylvia Troy

November 4, 1921 –

June 25, 2020

BEVERLY SHORES - Sylvia was born to Hyman and Fannie Cranberg in New York City where she lived until 1948. She and her husband, Dr. Jack Troy, came to Indiana, living first in Whiting, then Munster, then Beverly Shores. While raising her children in Munster, she became active in the League of Women Voters and then discovered the Indiana Dunes which became her lifelong passion. She served as President of the Save the Dunes Council for ten years and was instrumental in the creation of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore which just recently received the designation of Indiana Dunes National Park. Sylvia worked tirelessly to protect the dunes and to save much of its land from being destroyed, and thus added to the Park. She was an avid nature-lover and environmentalist her whole life. She traveled much of the world with her husband Jack, and later after his death, with companion Wally Rindskopf and later on, Frank Anet.

Sylvia had two brothers she loved dearly, Larry Cranberg and Gil Cranberg. She is survived by her children: Susan Nichols (Patrick) of Beverly Shores, Judy Troy (Miller Solomon) of Auburn, Alabama and Fred Troy (Charlotte) of New River, Arizona. She was wild about her grandchildren Rachel Patten (Justin) ofZionsville, IN and Amber Meyer (Matt Kaplinski) of Flagstaff, Arizona. Sylvia was also a great-grandmother to Lyle Patten, Troy Patten, Anya Kaplinski, and Ivan Kaplinski. Also she is survived by her nieces and nephews. Also by friends and neighbors who have known her for decades.

Donations in her name can be sent to the Save the Dunes Council, either online or to Save the Dunes, 444 Barker Road, Michigan City, IN 46360.

Her family would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City where Sylvia spent the last five years of her life. It is a superb facility and she was very happy there. We can't thank them enough.