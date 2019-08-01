Taddian (Estill) Davis

  • "To my Aunt TT. I love you so much and will miss you. Such..."
    - Silvya Deslauriers Blair
  • "To my Sister,I love you so much. You were and will always..."
    - Terri DESLAURIERS
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Obituary
Taddian Davis (nee Estill)

HAMMOND, IN - Taddian Davis (nee Estill) age 82, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Taddian is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles; daughter, Sarah (Ian) Kern; brother, Jack (Joyce) Estill; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends, Bob (Nancy) Denny and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers.

Taddian was a 1957 graduate of Hammond Tech. She was a member of Church of Christ in Griffith. She enjoyed music, reading and caring for her many dogs throughout the years.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main & Kennedy) Schererville, IN with Pastor Edward L. Griffin officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
