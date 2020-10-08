1/1
Tammy Mitchell
Tammy Mitchell

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SWEET SISTER, TAMMY ON HER 8TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

10/8/1957-11/3/2012

Happy Birthday Tammy!

I miss you. I think of you everyday. I ache to see and talk to you. Always, Your Loving Sister, Amy



Published in The Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
