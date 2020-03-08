Tania Domalik

HAMMOND, IN - Tania Domalik, age 92, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Stanley Domalik, Thomas (late Joanna) Domalik, Sophie (Gary) Bisbee, and Ann (James) Kobus; five grandchildren, Robert (Angelina) Domalik, James (Adrienne) Domalik, Angela (Lao) Meraz, Joseph Domalik, and Timothy Domalik; ten great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank.

Funeral Service Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Domalik was a former Deli Clerk at Reliable Foods in North Hammond for many years. She enjoyed her trips to the boats with family and friends. Mom will be deeply missed.