Tanya Lynn Mikolajczyk

FRANKFORT, IL - Tanya Lynn Mikolajczyk age 48, of Frankfort formerly of Midlothian passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Loving wife of Michael Mikolajczyk, Jr.; beloved daughter of Carolyn Soling; dearest niece of George Kovanda; loving aunt of Brad, Logan, and Cody Lunsford and Timothy and Gavin Orris. Tanya was a librarian assistant for Lincoln Way East Community High School in Frankfort, and was a dog obedience trainer for the Frankfort Square Park District. Her passion was training and showing her beloved dogs Magic, Tux, Sport, Seven, Secret, Spicy and Sailor.

The visitation will be held at KURTZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 PM. Funeral service Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery Frankfort. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.