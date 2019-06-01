Tara Lynn Kowalski

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Tara Lynn Kowalski, 'Pineapple's Mom", age 43, of Cedar Lake, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband Frank Kowalski; sons Brandon, Tyler, and Caden (aka Pineapple); granddaughter Allison; mother Zita Bilitavicius; in-laws Frank and Kristine Kowalski; sisters-in-law Tina and Krystle; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Vyto.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Tara enjoyed reading, she was a real bookworm. She was a loving mother with a big heart; always putting others first. www.fagenmiller.com