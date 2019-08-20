Taylor L. Heroux

Service Information
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
1920 Hart Street
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-865-2881
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Obituary
Taylor L. Heroux

DYER, IN - Taylor L. Heroux, age 23, of Dyer, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She is survived by her mother Joyce (David Rogers) Heroux, brother Dylan Heroux, sister Meagan Heroux, and several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Rick Heroux and grandparents Thomas and Marjorie Burton and Armand and Marion Heroux.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St. in Dyer from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private.

Taylor always had a passion for life and fun, she was born curious, with her eyes wide open, and the first of the triplets to come home from the hospital. She graduated from Lake Central High School and studied at IUN. Taylor passed away from complications from a stroke, she was on this earth way to short but her love and spirit will live on forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2019
