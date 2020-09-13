Ted (Theodore) W. Schroeder

WATERLOO, IN - Ted (Theodore) W. Schroeder passed away Thursday, September 10th after his third and final battle with cancer.

Ted was born September 3, 1968 to Sharon and Theodore D. Schroeder in Hobart, Indiana where he grew up with his three siblings.

Ted worked as a Bartender for 18+ years at Lakers Food and Spirits in Hamilton, IN. He loved his customers and cherished many of them as lifelong friends. Ted was a former laborer at The Auburn Foundry for 8 years and also owned a Lawn Care business for many years. Besides working hard, and battling cancer and other illnesses, Ted also took great care of his family and was the ultimate friend. Ted's children and grandchildren were the center of his universe, he was always so proud of their accomplishments.

Ted enjoyed spending time with family and friends in his garage, fishing, playing pool, and watching Hobart Brickies football. Ted also loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports, whether it was college football or T-ball games, he was always their number one fan.

Ted is survived by his three children: Breely and (Todd) Taylor of Auburn, IN, T.j. and (Stephany) Schroeder of Fort Wayne, IN, Will and (Madison James) Schroeder of Auburn, IN; his siblings: Kathleen (Norman) Lovely of Dexter, MI, Suzanne (Kenneth) Malone of Sturgis, MI and Timothy Schroeder of Wolcottville, IN. Ted leaves behind three grandchildren: Tanner, Travis and Colbie Taylor of Auburn, IN; and nine nieces and nephews: Zachary (Sarah) Lovely, Sarah (David) Perkins, Andrew Lovely, Megan (Eric) Wynes, Tiffany (Nate)Carlson, Joseph (Ranah) Cunningham, Angela (Cooper) Malone, Kayla (Julie) Campbell and Kelli Jo Schroeder. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents William and Doris Hrapcak.

As he wished, services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial Donations can be made to The Hobart High School Football Program HOBART HIGH SCHOOL

2211 East 10th Street, Hobart, IN.