Teddy H. Sargent Sr.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Teddy H. Sargent Sr. of Schererville, Indiana, formerly of Calumet City, Illinois, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 77. Ted is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Sargent (nee Fryza). He is survived by his children: Brenda (Don) Person and Teddy (Paula) Sargent Jr. Step-father to Laura Capparelli (Bob, deceased), Lisa Cavanagh, Suzie Matalin and Daniel Matalin. Brother to Curtis (Kittie) Sargent and Joyce Proger. Grandfather to Billy W. Mills Jr. (deceased), Jack Sargent, Mason Sargent, Morgan Matalin, Alec Matalin (deceased) and Sean Cavanagh. Great-grandfather to Auden Mills, Aubrey Mills and Silas Zimmerman. Ted was born in Jackson County, Alabama to his parents Willie and Allie Sargent. Ted was a retired Calumet City Police Officer and owner of Tri-State Signs. He was also a former International Rotary member.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alec Matalin Memorial Scholarship Fund or the https://pages.lls.org/ltn/sac/sacr19/missingbobandmom