Teddy J. Fenyves
HOBART, IN - Teddy J. Fenyves, age 74, of Hobart, passed away suddenly March 19, 2020, with his daughters by his side. He was a 1965 graduate of E.C. Washington, a Vietnam veteran, who was a Purple Heart recipient and was most proud of his combat infantry badge. Teddy was retired from Inland Steel, and always attended the 25 year picnic. His second home was Chicago Health and Fitness in Hobart. Teddy was an avid walker, biker, and marathon runner and loved his Wednesday breakfast with the "Harbor Boys". He will be greatly missed.

Teddy was preceded in death by his brother John Fenyves; mother Ilona Fenyves; father Josef Fenyves. He is survived by his four loving daughters Cassandra Fenyves, Raydene Callahan, Michelle (Jeff) Smith, Tara (Ted) Witham; grandchildren and "Proud Papa" to Teddy, Danny, Nicholas, Bailey, Joey and Shelby; sister Kathy (Larry) Gee; brother-Les Fenyves; many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation for Teddy will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
11
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Rest well Teddy and Thank You !
July 4, 2020
To the entire Fenyves family,
While I did not attend ECW I lived in EC for the better part of my life. I hung with the (Harbor) kids and knew Teddy there and while he & I were in the 196th LIB in Vietnam. Ted was a great soldier and an even better man than you could imagine. I will always remember his good nature, his terrific sense of humor and the love and concern he had for hi family. You have my deepest condolences on his passing.
Tom Summers
Served In Military Together
