Teddy J. Fenyves

HOBART, IN - Teddy J. Fenyves, age 74, of Hobart, passed away suddenly March 19, 2020, with his daughters by his side. He was a 1965 graduate of E.C. Washington, a Vietnam veteran, who was a Purple Heart recipient and was most proud of his combat infantry badge. Teddy was retired from Inland Steel, and always attended the 25 year picnic. His second home was Chicago Health and Fitness in Hobart. Teddy was an avid walker, biker, and marathon runner and loved his Wednesday breakfast with the "Harbor Boys". He will be greatly missed.

Teddy was preceded in death by his brother John Fenyves; mother Ilona Fenyves; father Josef Fenyves. He is survived by his four loving daughters Cassandra Fenyves, Raydene Callahan, Michelle (Jeff) Smith, Tara (Ted) Witham; grandchildren and "Proud Papa" to Teddy, Danny, Nicholas, Bailey, Joey and Shelby; sister Kathy (Larry) Gee; brother-Les Fenyves; many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation for Teddy will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com