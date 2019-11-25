Teddy Leon Hamel

Fifty years ago today, on a battlefield in Vietnam, God reached out His hand and said, "Come with Me son, you've seen too much down here." Just barely 21, you took point without hesitation and bravely maintained your position while taking hostile fire; until you lost consciousness. Not a day goes by that you're not thought of; sometimes with a smile, other times a tear. You are missed by so many and will never be forgotten. Love always, your Brothers, Sisters, Nieces, Nephews and their Families.