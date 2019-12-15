Teella Bullard "Mother Bullard"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Teella Bullard age 93, of East Chicago passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home.

Survivors five children, Simon (Betty) Bullard, Jr., Joanne (Wayne) Wells, Deborah Bullard, Reginald (Brenda) Bullard and Richard (Renee) Bullard; 12 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two sisters; one brother and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Avenue, East Chicago, Bishop Tavis Grant officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden, Schererville. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service the the Bullard Family during their time of loss.