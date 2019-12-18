Tekla Krzepinski

HOBART, IN - Tekla Krzepinski, age 93 of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2019. She is survived by five children: Helena (Kazimierz) Budner, Irene (Donald) Clark, Anna (late Jan) Kadziolka, Roman (Ewa) Krzepinski and Stefan (Lilla) Krzepinski; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Tadeusz; parents, John and Helena Komenda, infant grandson, Andrew Clark.

Mrs. Krzepinski was born in Poddemce, Poland in 1926. She and her family immigrated to the United States in 1982 and had lived in Hobart ever since. She was a custodian at Twin Towers and Andrean High School with many years of service. Tekla was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and helped to erect Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine, and attended Mass there since then.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine (5755 Pennsylvania St., Merrillville) with the Salvatorian Fathers officiating. At rest SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Southern Care Hospice or Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Masses.

