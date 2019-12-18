Tekla Krzepinski (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tekla Krzepinski.
Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine
5755 Pennsylvania St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tekla Krzepinski

HOBART, IN - Tekla Krzepinski, age 93 of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2019. She is survived by five children: Helena (Kazimierz) Budner, Irene (Donald) Clark, Anna (late Jan) Kadziolka, Roman (Ewa) Krzepinski and Stefan (Lilla) Krzepinski; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Tadeusz; parents, John and Helena Komenda, infant grandson, Andrew Clark.

Mrs. Krzepinski was born in Poddemce, Poland in 1926. She and her family immigrated to the United States in 1982 and had lived in Hobart ever since. She was a custodian at Twin Towers and Andrean High School with many years of service. Tekla was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and helped to erect Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine, and attended Mass there since then.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine (5755 Pennsylvania St., Merrillville) with the Salvatorian Fathers officiating. At rest SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Southern Care Hospice or Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Masses.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.