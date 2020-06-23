Tekla Van Prooyen "Terri" (Schrikkema) Pawlosky
Tekla "Terri" Van Prooyen Pawlosky (nee Schrikkema)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Tekla "Terri" Van Prooyen Pawlosky (nee Schrikkema) passed into eternal life on June 21, 2020 at the age of 80. She is survived by her children: Joellen (Rick) Dykstra, Jeanine (Dennis) Kinzie, and John Van Prooyen; grandchildren: Sam, Luke and Tony Dykstra, Spencer, Mitchell and Monica Kinzie; sister, Trudy (late Frank) Ward; in-laws Jim and Millie Van Prooyen, Dianne (late Glen) Van Prooyen, Burton and Ardess Van Prooyen, Paul and Deborah Pawlosky, and Mary and Lenny Brown. She was preceded in death by husbands George Van Prooyen and Dick Pawlosky.

Terri lived in Highland, North Webster, and Dyer, IN and enjoyed wintering in Marco Island, FL for many years. Terri frequently volunteered at church and school. She loved music and was always a choir member. She was currently a member of New Life Christian Reformed Church. Terri was an excellent secretary for the First Christian Reformed Church of Highland and the Highland Police Department. She was president of the North Webster Park Board for many years, creating the "Music in the Park" program. She was a wonderful mother and servant of the Lord.

Visitation will be held at Faith Church Highland, 8910 Grace Street, Highland, IN 46322 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the funeral service following at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Tim Huizenga officiating. Private interment will be at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Highland Christian School. Memories may be shared at hillsidefhcares.com

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com




Published in The Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Faith Church Highland
JUN
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Faith Church Highland,
