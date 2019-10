Terence "Terry" Connell

HOBART, IN - Terence "Terry" Connell, age 66, of Hobart, passed away October 17, 2019. Visitation for Terry will be October 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart.

