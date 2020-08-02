1/1
Teresa Ellen (Polizzotto) Flucus
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Teresa Ellen (Polizzotto) Flucus

NAPERVILLE, IL -

Teresa Ellen (Polizzotto) Flucus, age 86, of Naperville, IL. passed away on July 19, 2020, following a courageous battle with Parkinson Disease. Teresa was born in Gary, IN to Joseph and Margaret (Buscemi) Polizzotto on July 13, 1934.

She attended St. Mark's Grade School and graduated from Lew Wallace HS in 1952. In addition to being a homemaker, Teresa worked for the Anderson Company and for US Steel as a production planner, retiring in 1999 after 33 years of service.

She was active in the Sigma Upsilon Alpha Pi Sorority and a lifelong member of St Mark's Catholic Church in Glen Park, IN where she married Nicholas Flucus on October 20, 1956. Teresa was proud of her Sicilian heritage, was hard-working, mentally strong, generous and devoted to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous aunts and uncles. Teresa is survived by her husband, Nick; daughters: Teri Pearson, Kathi (Dan) Tromblay and Sharon (Alex) Zain; grandchildren: Nick, Kristin, and Margaret Pearson; Erica (Paul) DeLuca, Ben and Dylan Tromblay; Nathaniel and Andrew Zain, great grandchildren: Sophia and Scarlett DeLuca, sisters: Angeline (late John) Napalowski and Joan (John) Cox, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN) on Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed through the parish Facebook page. Private Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved