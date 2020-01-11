Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa Kulacz Devoted wife and doting mother Teresa Kulacz, 49, passed away on January 4 following a courageous battle against cancer. Teresa was born in 1970 to Ann and Jeff Blatz in Valparaiso, IN. Teresa studied early childhood development at Purdue university and met her husband Todd in Lansing, IL while working as child care director; she knew he was the one after he asked her to pass the pretzels. They were married in 1997. Before becoming a mom to Krista, Teresa blessed the lives of countless toddlers while working in daycare centers for more than 12 years. She said she fell for the 3- and 4-year-olds while babysitting for an aunt that ran her own home daycare.But being a mother to Krista was the best job Teresa ever had. "I enjoyed every single minute of raising her and I would be a stay at home mom all over again so I could spend every minute with her," Teresa said shortly before she died. Like she did for her students, Teresa set up building, music and dress-up play stations for Krista. They painted with shaving cream, sang songs and Teresa read to Krista every night. It was very important to Teresa that Todd was credited for his loving care during her illness. But Todd was a selfless husband long before that. On vacations to Lover's Key, FL -- the Kulacz family's special spot -- Todd would sacrifice fishing to take Krista and Teresa shopping and he always let Teresa pick the restaurants. Teresa's story can't be told without Todd and Krista -- the Disney movies they watched together, Krista's track meets that Todd and Teresa proudly attended together, the family vacations and, of course, the creme brulee. In addition to Krista and Todd, Teresa is survived by her mother Ann Blatz, of Lake Station, IN; father Jeff Blatz Sr., of Fort Myers, FL; best friends Lisa and Gloria, and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Jeff Blatz Jr. CROWN CREMATION SERVICES will handle final arrangements and memorials can be made online at crowncremation.com.

