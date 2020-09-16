1/1
Teresa Maria Barrera
Teresa Maria Barrera

MUNSTER, IN - Teresa Maria Barrera passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 82 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Teresa was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved to cook for her family and friends and was well known for her homemade tamales. Teresa was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago, IN. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

She is survived by her partner, Corando "Mr. C." Gonzalez; four daughters, Diana (Rene) Guzman of Portage, IN; Belinda Salas of Highland, IN; Dodie Salas (Cindy) of Crown Point, IN; and Christine (Art) Diaz; two sons, Jesus E. (Aida) Salas of Crown Point, IN; and Javier (Dahlia) Salas of Hobart, IN. Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited for the visitation at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER located at 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) in Highland, IN, 46322 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mass service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 3510 Deodar Street in East Chicago, In. (La Cocina Esta Serada).

For additional information, please contact HILL-SIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
