Teresa (Tatsu) Ozug

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Teresa (Tatsu) Ozug, age 88, of Merrillville passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones as she made her way to meet her love Joe.

Survived by six children: Mary Milling (John), Joe, Frank (Carol Rowan-Ozug), Irene Ozug-Hartline (Rick Hartline), Cathy Shirley (Rick), John (Wendy Smith-Ozug); 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister Aiko, sister Kanoko, brother Fukutaro, brother Kozaburo, sister Kiyoko, and brother Yoshio.

Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; grandchildren: Paul Hartline, Michael Milling; great-grandchild Eric Ozug; sister Toriko; and parents Tahei and Katsu Takahashi.

Teresa was a fighter with a strong love and passion for her family. She volunteered at a hospital post during World War II. She met Joe in Japan and they were married on March 8, 1947. She immigrated to the United States in 1951. Her story of strength facing adversity in a post-World War II America serves as inspiration to her grandchildren. She was an advocate for veterans as a lifetime member of VFW post 1563 Auxiliary.

Teresa was a card shark at Pinochle at the Pruzin Center and Bulldog Park. She was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Merrillville, formerly at Sacred Heart.

