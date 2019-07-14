Teresa Tomczyk

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Teresa Tomczyk age 87 of East Chicago passed away Friday, July 12 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital.

She is survived by her sister in Poland, Krystyna Kagankiewicz, daughters Margaret Marksthaler (Jeffrey) and Dorothy Havlin (Steven); three grandsons, Robert Marksthaler, Colin Havlin, and Aleksander Havlin, her "sister" Teresa Radziwiecki, and many extended family in Poland. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wladyslaw Tomczyk, and siblings, Jadwiga Jozwik, Marianna Jozwik, Jan Markiewicz, and Stanislaw Markiewicz.

Teresa was born to Roch and Katarzyna Markiewicz on February 15, 1932, in Lubochnia, a small town in Poland. She married Wladyslaw Tomczyk in 1965 and moved to the US in 1966. Teresa lived for and loved her family, there is nothing she would not do for her family and friends. She was proud of her Polish heritage and was member of the PNA. Teresa worked at and retired from Bishop Noll in 1998 after decades of service. One of her proudest moments was becoming a US citizen in 1998. Teresa's greatest loves were her Catholic faith; she was an active member of St. Stanislaus, and her family, especially her grandsons. She was a second mom to Robert, Colin, and Alek. She was known for her Polish cooking and baking making the best pierogi, paczki, blueberry buns, sweet cake, and Jello cheesecake.

A visitation will be Monday July 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, IN.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., St. Stanislaus Church, East Chicago with Fr. Pawel Fodlek officiating. Prayers will be at 8:30 a.m. from the Funeral Home prior to MassBurial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

For more information and to send flowers please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.