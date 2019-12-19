Terese Gustafson

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Terese Gustafson

LOWELL, IN - Terese Gustafson, 82, of Lowell and formerly Chicago, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald "Gus"; sons: Dale (Wendy) of Oak Forest, Douglas (Shelley) of Schererville and grandsons, Joseph, Matthew, Andrew, Christopher and Stephen. Terese was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church, Women of the Moose, in Crown Point and was active in Lowell's Moose Lodge.

Visitation, Friday December 20, from 4:00-8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with Funeral Mass on Saturday 10:00 AM, at her church, 216 S. Nichols. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to an Animal Shelter of your choice. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 19, 2019
bullet Moose Club
