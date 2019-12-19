Terese Gustafson

LOWELL, IN - Terese Gustafson, 82, of Lowell and formerly Chicago, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald "Gus"; sons: Dale (Wendy) of Oak Forest, Douglas (Shelley) of Schererville and grandsons, Joseph, Matthew, Andrew, Christopher and Stephen. Terese was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church, Women of the Moose, in Crown Point and was active in Lowell's Moose Lodge.

Visitation, Friday December 20, from 4:00-8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with Funeral Mass on Saturday 10:00 AM, at her church, 216 S. Nichols. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to an Animal Shelter of your choice. www.sheetsfuneral.com