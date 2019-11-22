Terese Marie Cristea (nee Schramm)

CROWN POINT, IN - Terese Marie Cristea (nee Schramm) age 58 of Crown Point, IN passed into the arms of God on November 19, 2019 after a five year battle with lung cancer. She was born in Gary, IN on April 23, 1961. Terese was a graduate of Merrillville High School Class of 1979. She worked at U.S. Cable for many years and most recently at Strack and Van Til.

She is survived by her loving husband, Troian (Troy) Cristea of Crown Point, IN; two sons, Tim Seibal of Valparaiso, IN; Matt (Katie Perry and son Tyler) Seibal of Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN; two grandchildren, Taylor Seibal and Matthew Seibal of Lakes of the Four Seasons; mother, Velma Schramm of Hobart, IN; one brother, Mark (Tambi) Schramm of Hobart, IN; one niece, Jenee (Denny) Frizzell of Hobart, great niece and great nephew, Brynn and Drew Frizzell of Hobart, and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Schramm; two brothers, Steven Schramm and Paul Schramm II; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Troian and Ann Cristea; one niece, Jerra Schramm; all her grandparents and many dogs throughout the years.

Terese's family would like to thank Dr. M. Farhat, Advanced Practice Nurse Jody Adams and all the staff at Michiana Hematology and Oncology; Dr. Erin Vicari; Dr. A. Coon; Hospice of the Calumet Area; and all who have prayed for Terese throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or to a local animal shelter.

Cremation has taken place with REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. Family and friends are invited to visit and celebrate Terese's life on Sunday November 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart.