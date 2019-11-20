Terrence Allan Levenda

PORTAGE, IN - Terrance Allan Levenda, age 77 of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1942 in Gary, IN to Victor and Mary (Hawyrs) Levenda. Terry is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 54 years, Margo (Massa) Levenda of Portage; son, Timothy Allan (Tammie) Levenda of Belleair Beach, FL; daughter, Kristin (Eddie, deceased) Levenda Aleman of Lakeville, MN; grandchildren, Thomas and Elyse Levenda, Jack and Gia Aleman; brother, Gerry (Pat) Levenda; sister, Vicky Levenda; brothers in law, Eddie (Kitty) Massa, Herb Shultz; and numerous nieces, nephews, countless family and friends.

Terry dedicated himself to his faith, his family, his friends, and the education of children. He was recognized for his innovative work in education at the local, state and national levels. Terry's 19 years of retirement were spent enjoying time with his grandchildren, serving as a steward for Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, working out each morning at the YMCA, and fishing with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Mary; father and mother in law, Edward and Irene Massa; brother, Lawrence Levenda; sister in law, Arlene Shultz; and son in law, Eddie Aleman.

Mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368 with Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. Private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church's food pantry, or to Opportunity Enterprises (www.oppent.org).

Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, (www.ee-fh.com).