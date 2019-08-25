Terrance Holm

CHICAGO, IL - Terrance Holm, 73, of Chicago (Hyde Park/Lincoln Park-DePaul/Southeast Side neighborhoods) died peacefully at home on July 29, 2019 following a long, arduous battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Preceded in death by his brother Thomas, his mother Dorothy (nee Gornick), and his father Ernest, Terry is survived by his beloved wife Karyn (nee McGaghie), Karyn's siblings, Marilyn and Robert and many relatives and friends.

A graduate of Luther South High School, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (BS) where he was a member of the Delta Phi Fraternity, as well as of DePaul University (MBA), Terry served as military police in the army reserves. From his early working days at Teletype Corporation to his management roles at Edward Hines Lumber Company, he approached problems as challenges, striving to support the people he served. He was awarded the designation of Grassroots Dealer of the Year from the National Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association for his ongoing support of their legislative efforts. He was also named Lumberman of the Year by Illinois Lumber and Material Dealers Association (ILMDA), served as their President and penned an ongoing column for the ILMDA magazine.

Terry, determined to pursue his dream of helping others manage their finances, created Holm Financial when he earned his CFP™ designation. Throughout the years he built many strong and lasting relationships. He ensured that his clients would continue to be served with a transition to his colleague of many years, Rob Engel CFP™ of Engel Wealth Management in December 2018. Terry loved the water and was an avid sailor and boater, spending leisure hours on Lake Michigan with his wife Karyn and their Golden Retriever, Rainbow at his side.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held at Burnham Park Yacht Club, Chicago Illinois in October 2019.

