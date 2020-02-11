Terrance "Terry" Stewart

PORTAGE, IN - Terrence "Terry" Stewart, age 71 of Portage, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

He is survived by two brothers, Lee (Connie) Stewart and Gerald "Rick" Stewart; sister, Debbie (Steve) Gallegos; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Susan Stewart; sister, Sandy Taylor.

Terry was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Terry retired from Gailmard Eye Center in Munster.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

