Terrance "Terry" Stewart

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance "Terry" Stewart.
Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Terrance "Terry" Stewart

PORTAGE, IN - Terrence "Terry" Stewart, age 71 of Portage, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

He is survived by two brothers, Lee (Connie) Stewart and Gerald "Rick" Stewart; sister, Debbie (Steve) Gallegos; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Susan Stewart; sister, Sandy Taylor.

Terry was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Terry retired from Gailmard Eye Center in Munster.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Feb. 11, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.