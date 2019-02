Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRENCE BURNS.

Terrence P. Burns

IN LOVING MEMORY OF TERRENCE P. BURNS ON HIS 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

6/4/1939-2/22/2009 Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, and so missed. We not only remember that you died, but that you lived and that your life gave us memories and laughter that live on in our hearts. Thank you for all that you have shared.