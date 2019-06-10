Terrence "Terry" Jasinski

CROWN POINT, IN - Artist, Chef, Coach, Teacher, Outdoorsman, Devoted Husband, Dear Uncle, Son and Friend – Terry Jasinski, age 63 passed away June 6, 2019.

Terry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Krucina Jasinski: his beloved parents, Stanley and Marilyn (nee Kolina) Jasinski; and mother-in-Law, Mitzi Krucina; his adored sister, Sheri (Bill) Krizman; sisters-in-law: Cathy (Johnson) Jasinski, Kristine (Harold "Jeff") Krucina Monken, and Kathleen Krucina; brother-in-laws, Ken Krucina and Keith Krucina. Devoted Godfather to Andrew (Ashley) Jasinski and Morgan (Rachel) Krucina; and uncle to 14 beautiful nieces and nephews plus his cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. Terry leaves behind countless friends through work, school, church, frequented shops, and many neighbors in Flossmoor, Munster and Crown Point.

Terry was preceded in death by brother, Gerry Jasinski; his grandparents; his father-in-law, Matthew "Butch" Krucina; and adored nephew, Matt Krucina.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Thursday's Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. and will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church 321 E. Joliet St. (Rte. 231) Crown Point, IN. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry's honor to UofC Medicine Hematology/Oncology or . www.kishfuneralhome.net