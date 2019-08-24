Terri Debra (Downing) Woods (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
Obituary
Terri Debra (Downing) Woods

HIGHLAND, IN- (September 1, 1952–August 22, 2019) Terri D. Woods, age 66 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday.

Services will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services on Monday August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Pastor Jim Utley officiating.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.


Published in The Times on Aug. 24, 2019
