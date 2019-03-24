Terrie Hoeppner

VALPARAISO, IN - Terrie Hoeppner, 59, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born September 12, 1959 to Frank and Audrey Hartman and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1978. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Eagles Lodge in Valparaiso and the Wanatah American Legion. For the last several years Terrie enjoyed a career with J.C. Penney in Valparaiso. She always loved spending time with children, especially her own grandchildren and family. The memory of Terrie's smile, upbeat attitude and joy of life will be cherished by all who were touched by her.

On November 24, 1979 she married Brian Hoeppner who survives along with their children: Aaron Hoeppner (Leslie) of South Bend, Christopher Hoeppner of Valparaiso and Elizabeth Tosh (Billy) of Portage; siblings, Tom Hartman (Debbie) of McHenry, IL, Nancy Corcoran (Bob) of LaCrosse, Janet Arnold of Valparaiso, Laurie Hallberg (Tom) of Syracuse, IN and grandchildren, Avery and Alyssa Hoeppner and Bryson and Skylar Tosh. Terrie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Hartman.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 1661, Valparaiso, IN 46384.