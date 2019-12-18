Terry A. Crase

SUN CITY WEST, AZ - Terry A. Crase, age 68 of Sun City West, AZ, formerly of Miller and Wheeler, IN passed away November 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A graduate of Wirt High School Class of 1969, high school nickname "CROTHERS", member of Millwrights Local 1076. Terry was an avid Bears and Cubs fan and a collector of Vintage and Collector cars for many years. Terry was a "jack of all trades" who was always helping his many friends and was loved by so many.

Preceded in death by his father, Alvin R. Crase. Survivors: loving mother, Lorraine Paterson of Bellaire, TX; sisters, Linda Barnes of Gary, Kathleen Elwood of Portage, Debra Zimmerman of Bellaire, TX, Susan (Kevin) Porter of Erath, LA; brothers, Dennis (Theresa) Crase of Valparaiso, IN, Curtis (Norma) Crase of Labadieville, LA, Paul (Annette) Crase of Abbeville, LA, many nieces and nephews; extended family, Mike Evans, Tammi Tenney, Lucia Silva and family. Palm Valley Funeral Home, Sun City, AZ in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life to be held in IN at a later date.