Terry Alan Fodemski

WINFIELD, IN - Terry Alan Fodemski of Winfield will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 7th. Terry, age 65, was a loving son, brother, uncle, and cousin. He was a devoted, loyal, and faithful son to his mother and father with whom he lived with their entire lives.

Terry was an avid music lover and was a lifetime fan of the Beatles. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and reading about military history and had the utmost respect for veterans. He was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Church in Winfield and was a volunteer at St Vincent DePaul food pantry. Terry worked in the insurance field as an adjuster, then as an auto parts delivery driver, several years with Vehicle Specialties, and was a 1972 Lew Wallace graduate. He was a friendly, polite, religious, giving, and caring person who was well liked.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Sylvia Fodemski, a brother, Richard Fodemski, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his loving sister, Nancy (George) Dubovich, a special nephew and Godson, Ryan Dubovich (Jodi), a very treasured great niece, Autumn Dubovich, uncle, Joe (Delores) Fodemski, Aunt Evelyn Fodemski, many cousins, and his life long friend, Milo (Teresa) Boricich and their daughters.

Friends and Family may join family for a visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME, 811 E Franciscan Dr, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 Directly at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E 109th Winfield, at 10:00 a.m. There will be 1/2 hour visitation prior to Mass. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Holy Spirit St Vincent DePaul (food pantry). Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.