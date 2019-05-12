Terry Hutsler

HIGHLAND, IN - Terry Hutsler, 64, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife of 41 years, Patty and surrounded by his children. He was a devoted husband to Patty and a loving father to his son, Adam (Jackie) and daughter, Amanda (Tom) Calabrese. Terry was also the proud grandfather to five grandchildren, Jacob, Isabella, Emma, Carter and Savanna; and brother to Judy Fink and Jerry Hutsler. He was preceded in death by his parents Dallas and Anna Mae Hutsler.

Terry dedicated his working years to Union Tank and retired early to start his own business. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love for the outdoors is something he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered as strong, loyal and a fighter until the end.

Visitation services will take place at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland, on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. www.fagenmiller.com