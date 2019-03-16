Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lee Fleener.

Terry Lee Fleener

Terry Lee Fleener, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born September 10, 1942. Terry was born in Gary, IN to Daniel and Rose Fleener. After graduating from Lowell High School, he attended Indiana University. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. While enlisted, his travels led him to Japan where he enjoyed the culture and extended his tour. After his time in the military was through, Terry moved to San Antonio, TX where he worked for various construction companies before starting his own construction company. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Skillman.

Terry is survived by his brother, Timothy Fleener (Dorothy); children Todd Gasbarro (Debbie), Tiffani Nuzzo (Kip), Ashlee Madson (Timothy) and Amy Fleener; grandchildren Jordan, Conner, Brendan, Macie, Hannah, Avery, Brady, Caitlyn and Hailey; great grandchild Jayce. We would like to thank the Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital for the care Terry received.

We would also like to thank Hugo Perez, Jordan and Lindsay Bellows for all their support.