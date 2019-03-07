Terry Lee Shaw

HOBART, IN - Terry Lee Shaw, age 80, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

A funeral service for Terry will take place Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West old Ridge Road, Hobart. He will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

