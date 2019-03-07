Terry Lee Shaw

  • "Pat, Sandy, Becky and the rest of the family. You are all..."
    - Alice Ostrander
  • "Terry, thanks for teaching me that regardless of the..."
    - Ric Bolinger
  • "Pat , So so sorry for the loss of your beloved Terry,What..."
    - Marge Lindsey
  • "I will miss Terry so much. My birthday buddy. I always..."
    - Susan Moore
  • "So sad to hear about Terry. He will be missed by all. "
    - Mary Jo Hopkins

Terry Lee Shaw

HOBART, IN - Terry Lee Shaw, age 80, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

A funeral service for Terry will take place Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West old Ridge Road, Hobart. He will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
