1/1
Terry Lee Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Lee Webb

BENSON HEIGHTS, AZ - It is with great sadness that the family of Terry Webb announces his passing on August 16, 2020. Terry is survived by his son, Michael Webb, his beloved grandchildren Kassandra Joann Webb, Katie Webb, and Michael Connor Webb, his brother Donald Webb, his sister Sandra Hamilton and her husband Kenneth Hamilton, and his many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A class of 1964 graduate of Crown Point High School, Terry spent his childhood playing outdoors, picking blackberries, and helping tend his family's small farm. He apprenticed after school, learning the basics of welding. Eventually, he became an all-position welder, working as a specialist in companies throughout the Chicagoland region.

Terry retired to Benson Heights, Arizona, where he lived a quiet but fulfilled life learning about Native American culture and collecting stamps and coins. A devoutly religious man, Terry served as a Deacon at his local southern Baptist church, where he played acoustic guitar and sang during services and church events. He was fond of late-summer sunsets, when the border between sand and sky blurred into a magnificent orange-pink glow. Terry died peacefully in his sleep, as one of his favorite sunsets faded into night.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Lighthouse Church in Cedar Lake on September 11 at 6:30 p.m and will be streamed on the church's Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Lighthouse Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved