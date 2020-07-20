Terry Lynn "Star" Mims

GARY, IN - Mrs. Terry Lynn Mims of Gary, IN a beloved Wife, Mother gained her heavily wings on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 61. She was born February 15, 1959 in Hammond, to Lebirda Richmond and Edward Lewis Alexander. She is survived by her devoted husband, Johnny Mims; lovely mother, Lebrida Richmond; son, Marcus (Elise) Brown; children: Johnny Jr., Joseph, Koshann, Kapreacia, Jenise and Mya; brothers: Eric (Debra) Alexander, Edward S. Alexander and Jerald "Donnie" Temple; sisters: Kimberly Crawley, Ivy, and Carolyn Alexander; nephew/son, Tyrese (Shera II) Alexander.

Public viewing and visitation: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Public viewing and visitation: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 12:00p.m.- 8:00p.m. both will be held at SMITH BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, 11:00a.m. at Embassies of Christ Ministries, Gary, Indiana 46408. Burial will follow immediately after the funeral services at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, In 46320.

