Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Obituary
HOBART, IN - Terry Storey, age 76 of Hobart, passed away on February 8, 2020. He was a life-long resident of Hobart. Terry graduated from Wabash college and enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent two years serving his country. He was introduced to the love of his life, Joan and they raised three sons. Terry instilled in his family his love for the outdoors and sense of humor. He was a loving father and husband and always made time for his family. Terry and his sons were very active in Indian Guides growing up.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Bea Storey, brother, Bruce. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joan (nee Webster); sons: Rob (Karen), Tim (Heather), and Jeff; grandchildren: Bree (Rob), Erin, Bella (Ian), Dom (Shelby), and Jake; brother, Dave; numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E 7th St, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com.


Published in The Times on Feb. 10, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
