Terry T. Senizaiz

ORANGE, CA/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO - Terry Senizaiz of Orange, CA passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was the loving husband of Gail Senizaiz: loving father of Angela (Sean) Dunckel, John Senizaiz, and Joseph (Rebecca) Senizaiz, and loving grandfather of Taj and Bodhi Dunckel and Raegan Senizaiz; cherished brother of Orlett (Robert) Torres, Belia (Ted) Koransky, Maurice (Carol) Senizaiz, Leslie (James) Gennari, Gilbert (Monica) Guel, Maria Valdez and Marie Sierra. Preceded in death by his parents Jacinto Senizaiz and Helen Reyes and sister, Delores Delafuente.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hilgenfeld Mortuary, 120 E. Broadway, Anaheim, CA. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 300 E. Taft Ave., Orange, CA. Interment Cathedral Memorial Gardens, Garden Grove, CA, www.hilgenfeldmorturary.com.

"Do not wait for your future; your future is today."