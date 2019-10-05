Terry T. Senizaiz

Guest Book
  • "I'm sorry on your loss. May God give you comfort and peace..."
  • "To my big brother, I always remember you would come and..."
    - Nena Valdez
  • "You carried Gail's troubles when her back and heart were..."
    - Judy Roberts
  • "I will always remember your laugh and your smile big..."
    - Marie Theresa Senizaiz
Service Information
Hilgenfeld Mortuary
120 E Broadway
Anaheim, CA
92805
(714)-535-4105
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilgenfeld Mortuary
120 E Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
300 E. Taft Ave
Orange, IN
Obituary
Terry T. Senizaiz

ORANGE, CA/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO - Terry Senizaiz of Orange, CA passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was the loving husband of Gail Senizaiz: loving father of Angela (Sean) Dunckel, John Senizaiz, and Joseph (Rebecca) Senizaiz, and loving grandfather of Taj and Bodhi Dunckel and Raegan Senizaiz; cherished brother of Orlett (Robert) Torres, Belia (Ted) Koransky, Maurice (Carol) Senizaiz, Leslie (James) Gennari, Gilbert (Monica) Guel, Maria Valdez and Marie Sierra. Preceded in death by his parents Jacinto Senizaiz and Helen Reyes and sister, Delores Delafuente.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hilgenfeld Mortuary, 120 E. Broadway, Anaheim, CA. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 300 E. Taft Ave., Orange, CA. Interment Cathedral Memorial Gardens, Garden Grove, CA, www.hilgenfeldmorturary.com.

"Do not wait for your future; your future is today."
Published in The Times on Oct. 5, 2019
