Terry Wayne Bailey (1960 - 2019)
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort your hearts..."
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Terry Wayne Bailey

HOBART, IN - Terry Wayne Bailey, age 58, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 5, 1960 to Thomas and Rosetta Bailey in Gary, IN. Terry retired from US Steel where he worked as a Millwright. He will be remembered as a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his mother, Rosetta (nee Lucas) Bailey; son, Adam (Emily) Bailey of Portage; daughter, Alizabeth (Brian) Bailey of Hobart; grandchildren, Abraham Sohaney, Evan Robb and Avrie Robb; brother, Thomas G. Bailey; the love of his life, Brenda Bailey; nieces and other loving family and dear friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Alisha (Shawn) Robb and father, Thomas Elwood Bailey.

Funeral services for Terry will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNEAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN, with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Apr. 24, 2019
