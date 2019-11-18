Thalia Stassis

CROWN POINT, IN - Thalia Stassis, age 103 of Crown Point, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. She is survived by son, Gus (Bessie) Stassis; granddaughter, Cal-Jimmie (Jonathan) Richmond; three great-grandchildren: Themi, Panayiotis, and Daphne Richmond. Preceded in death by husband, Pete; grandson, Peter; three sisters and four brothers.

Thalia was a member of SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She worked at Winers Men's Clothing Store and Zanzabelle's Factory, both in Gary.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 with visitation at 9:30 a.m and funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Directly at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. George Pappas and Fr. Ted Poteres officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. PRUZIN BROTHERS, Merrillville entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to share online condolences or memories