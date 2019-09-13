Thelma M. Fee (Mitchell)

DYER, IN - Thelma M. Fee (Mitchell) from Dyer, IN, gained her Angel Wings on September 11, 2019 only to join the love of her life, Kenneth Fee. She is preceded in death by: her husband of 62 years and her two grandsons Adam and Brent. She was the loving mamma to seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday, September 14, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 5:30 pm with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating.

Our loving Mother was a member of Eastern Star. She was a career woman who ran the Hammond License bureau for over 25 years! Her favorite pass-time was spending time with her family and her beautiful yard, gardening, swimming, and enjoying life to the fullest. She will be missed by so many who she has influenced throughout her lifetime. RIP pretty lady.

