Thelma Rappatta

PORTAGE, IN - Thelma Rappatta, age 86 of Portage passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rittenhouse in Portage. She was born on August 30, 1932 in Tomahawk, WI to the late Murel and Mildred (nee Blacker) Mitchell. She was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart. Thelma will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband, LeRoy "Roy" Rappatta of Portage; son, David (Beth) Rappatta; daughter, Fay (Steve) Forsythe; four grandchildren, Sherry (Toby) Cheatham, David (Nicole) Forsythe, Meagan (James) Towner and Mallory (Alex) Musick; five great-grandchildren, Josey, Lody, Aubrey, David and Miles and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers donations to Augustana Lutheran Church or to Parkinson's research https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/help-us-find-parkinsons-cure.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Kelly Street, Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev. Charles R. Strietelmeier officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville. Visitation is Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. also at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.