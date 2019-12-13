Thelma S. Dickey

VALPARAISO, IN - Thelma S. Dickey, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born in Porter County to J. C. & Agatha (Dye) Sherrick, graduated from Valparaiso High School, Ball State University and received her Masters of Education from Valparaiso University. Thelma taught school in Valparaiso for 25 years at Banta and Central Elementary Schools, retiring in 1970. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, D.O.C., was past president of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, served on the Library Board, and YMCA Heritage Society, and was civically active in numerous other organizations. In 1965 she was voted Woman of Distinction in Valparaiso.

On May 31, 1942 she married Max S. Dickey who preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and nephew, Rusty Sherrick. She is survived by nephews, Jim, Chuck & Jack Sherrick, special great-niece, Pam Stan and sister-in-law, Ruth Dickey.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and entombment at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church or Dunes Hospice. A special thank you goes to Thelma's caregivers from Assisting Seniors, Inc.