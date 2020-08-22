Thelma Sue Sisney

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Thelma Sue Sisney, age 82, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Thelma was born June 18, 1938 in Goodman, WI. Thelma was preceded in death by her Husband, John A. Sisney and Sons; Benson Randal Sisney and Edwin Andrew Sisney.

She is survived by Sons, Ric J. Sisney of Cedar Lake, IN, Doyle Ray Sisney of Peru, IN, and David Glenn Sisney of Goodland, IN. Grandsons; John Michael Sisney of Peru, IN and James Andrew Sisney of Birmingham, AL, Rocky Sisney Evans of CA and many Great Grandchildren.

Thelma loved her family, traveling, and going to church. She was a faithful member of Terrace Park Church for many years. Thelma will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00PM at Terrace Park Church, 3104 173rd St. Hammond, IN 46323. Flowers and/or donations can be sent to the church between 10:00AM-2:00PM on the day of the service.

In order to maximize the safety of our community, masks will be required in the church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Sisney family.