Theodore D. "Teddy" Hickman III
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Theodore D. "Teddy" Hickman III

PORTAGE, IN - Theodore D. "Teddy" Hickman III, age 21, of Portage, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Theodore was born May 12, 1999 to Anita Hickman and Theodore Hickman Jr. in New Jersey. He was an engineering student at Purdue Northwest, and owner and operator of Simple and Clean. Theodore was inspirational, always wanting to help others and loved riding his motorcycle. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, cousin, and friend.

Theodore is survived by his mother, Anita Hickman; father, Ted Hickman; brother, David (Jenifer) Contreraz; two sisters, Melody (Tyson Rutter) Contreraz and Marlana (Andrew) Contreraz-Fischer; three nephews, Logan and Aiden Contreraz, and Jacob Fischer; niece, Kayla Contreraz; grandfather, John Lowther; grandmother, Bonita "Bonnie" Lowther; uncle, Jason (Erica Escobedo) Lowther; cousin, Jillian Lowther and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Jon "Little Jon" Lowther.

A memorial service for Theodore will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave, Portage, Indiana, 46368. Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL (219)762-3013. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 29, 2020
Theo. Having you as a friend was an honor as an adventure! I will always remember you. To Teddys family, my love and support are with you. Thank you for sharing this beautiful human with the world. He left an imprint on so many hearts.
Amber Lenzo
Friend
June 29, 2020
Teddy teaching me and his lab group. He was so smart.
Payton Bailey
Friend
June 29, 2020
I am sending my condolences. You will be in my prayers.
Herman Breckenridge
Student
June 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking and praying for your family.
Nicole Dziadosz
Classmate
June 29, 2020
We send you our love and heartfelt prayers that you may find the strength you need to get through each day.

Words can not explain the sorrow and pain we feel for the loss of your son. Teddy will be greatly missed. With our deepest sympathy.


James & Toni McMilian
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
Anita, I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Julie Drapac
Coworker
June 28, 2020
I love you, son, you went far too soon.
Theodore Hickman
Father
June 28, 2020
Summer camp 2012
Rest in peace Teddy
Cassie Cayetano
Teacher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved