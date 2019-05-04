Theodore "Ted" V. Dan, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Theodore "Ted" V. Dan, Jr., age 75 of Crown Point, passed away May 1, 2019. He retired from Inland Steel in 1995 after 33 years. Ted was a member of the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, The Elks Lodge (Bonita Springs, FL), and The Loyal order of Moose Lodge (Bonita Springs, FL) He enjoyed golf, playing cards, and boating with friends. He will be deeply missed. Ted was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Jane L. Dan.

He is survived by daughters, Pamela Fear, Robin (Scott) Leslie; grandchildren, Kaitlin and Olivia Fear, Tyler and Brandon Leslie; special friend and companion, Barb Matalin.

Visitation will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Services will end at Burns with cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com