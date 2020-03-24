Theodore J. "Ted" Stofko

Theodore "Ted" J. Stofko

DYER, IN - Theodore "Ted" J. Stofko, 78, of Dyer, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Julianne (Robert) Delano; son, Brian (Nancy) Stofko; grandchildren, Morgan and Matthew Stofko, Joshua and Ella Delano; brother, frank (Pat) Stofko; sisters, Matilda Krcmaric and Lillian (Art) Rau; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 47 years, Carol Ann (Kijak); parents, Alex and Helen Stofko; brothers, Chester and Rudy Stofko; sisters, Helen Moricz and Betty Drake.

Ted was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1963. He was employed for many years as a custodian for the School City of Hammond. Ted enjoyed fishing, boating, coin collecting, Notre Dame football, and spending time with his grandkids.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Mar. 24, 2020
