Theodore R. "Teddy" Smith CEDAR LAKE, IN - Theodore R. "Teddy" Smith, age 41, passed away March 28, 2020 in Cedar Lake, IN. Teddy is survived by his wife, Yvonne; devoted parents Thelma Smith and Theodore (Rebecca) Smith; brother Ronald (Louise) McMindes; sister Chanin (Robert) Sauer; numerous aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces; and many, many friends.



