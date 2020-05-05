Theodore Wayne Shafer CROWN POINT, IN - Theodore Wayne Shafer, age 60, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. Ted is survived by his mother, Barbara; sisters: Catherine M. (Kevin) Toll and Jeanette M. (Dr. Daniel) Heitger; nephews: Randall Toll and Jack Heitger; nieces: Sarah Toll, Allyson and Hannah Heitger. Ted was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; grandparents: Adam and Angie Cent, Leo Shafer and Alice Cook; aunts: Martha Dare and A'lease Shafer; uncles: Theodore Cent, Leo Shafer and Elwood Sebert. Ted was born on April 1, 1960 at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, IL. He was the firstborn child of Wayne D. and Barbara M. (nee Cent) Shafer. Ted lived in Lockport, IL and started school at Reed Elementary. At age seven, he moved with his family to Ames, IA and went to elementary school at Abby Sawyer. While in Ames, he was in Little League and Cub Scouts. When he was 12 years old his family moved to Crown Point. Ted continued his interest in Boy Scouts and also played in Babe Ruth baseball. Ted attended school at Taft Jr. High and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1979. In high school he was in Swing Choir and worked in the drama department on stage plays. Before leaving high school, he was inducted into the Thespian Society. After graduation from high school, Ted worked for a short time at the Holiday Star Theater as a stage hand, working in the lighting aspect of the plays. One play in particular that he enjoyed working on was "Scrooge". In 1991 Ted earned a degree in Applied Science, (Automotive Science Technology) from Ivy Technical College, with commencement ceremonies at Valparaiso University. Ted's career was in automotive where he was an ASE Technician and did automotive work until his health further declined. School was never easy for him due to learning and health issues. For a short period, after graduating from high school, he attended Tradewinds. It really troubled him at how much he was taunted and bullied while in school. Ted felt the school staff should have done a better job of stepping in and stopping such situations. Unfortunately, these issues severely affected him as an adult. Ted and his mom attended many Cubs games together - they were loyal Cubs Fans. His long-time dream of the Cubs winning the World Series finally came true. He also was a Chicago Bulls and Bears fan. Ted's long-time beloved pet was his cat, Smokey. He told Smokey all of his problems until Smokey passed away. Following CDC guidelines to ensure the health of our community. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Mary Catholic Church on Thursday, May 7, 2020 with immediate family. Services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Ted will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. The family would appreciate Masses to be said for Ted or donations to the Epilepsy Society, Diabetes Foundation or the Autism Society. You may leave a message or share a memory on Ted's online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 5, 2020.